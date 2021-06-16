Loved Jacqueline Fernandez's floral bustier in new video? Here's what it costs

Jacqueline Fernandez made all our summer dreams come true with her latest look on Instagram. The Race 3 actor, who is enjoying the success of her brand-new song Paani Paani by Badshah and Aastha Gill, shared an Instagram reel of herself enjoying by the pool. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in the clip for which she wore a floral bustier and skirt.

Jacqueline posted the reel on the photo-sharing app with the caption, “Main paani paani ho gayi.” The video was from a photoshoot. The actor’s stylist Chandini Whabi shared pictures online.

Looking prettier than the spring morning, the Drive actor slipped into a stunning floral bustier from the shelves of the luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana for the shoot. The cotton poplin top featured a delicate floral print, sweetheart neckline, sleeveless shoulder straps and a stretched lining on the bust.

Jacqueline teamed the cropped bralette with an ethereal white pleated midi skirt. It had an elastic band on the waist and a flowy silhouette that added dreamy vibes to the entire look.

The 35-year-old accessorised the pretty ensemble with dainty gold jewellery, nailing the minimal aesthetic. She wore a sleek gold chain, tiny embellished ear studs, two bracelets with one carrying star-shaped charms, and several rings.

Her blow-dried tresses were left open in a side parting and styled with soft curls. For make-up, she chose a glossy pink lipstick, mascara on the eyelashes, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, freckles on her cheeks, a hint of blush and beaming highlighter on her face.

Coming back to the bustier, the floral top is a must-have look for summer. If you wish to buy it, we have found the price for you. Called the short camellia-print poplin bustier, the top is worth ₹26,440 (297 Euros).

The short camellia-print poplin bustier. (dolcegabbana.com)

Paani Paani by Aastha Gill and Badshah was released online on June 9. The music video of the peppy track was shot in Jaisalmer.

