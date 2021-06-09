Home / Entertainment / Music / Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with Badshah for new song Paani Paani. Watch video
Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with Badshah for new song Paani Paani. Watch video

  • Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah and Aastha Gill new song Paani Paani released on Wednesday. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez reunited with singers Badshah and Aastha Gill in their new song Paani Paani that released on Wednesday. The peppy track has been written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha. The music video is set in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Rajasthani rawanhatta (musical instrument) and the Kalbeliya folk dance finds a place in it.

In the video, Jacqueline is seen wearing a traditional Rajasthani outfit with matching jewellery. The Saregama original song features crackling chemistry between Jacqueline and Badshah. Fans will also witness the hook steps in the song.


Earlier, taking to Instagram, Badshah shared a post and wrote, "PAANI PAANI will be out for you to vibe tomorrow! We have worked really really hard for this. Ive always made sure that i give the best to my audience and to the fans. Always different from what ive done before. Take it to the next level. Its amazing how an idea transforms into a song. It wouldnt have been possible without everyone working so hard towards that one single aim. Thank you @jacquelinef143 for being a slayer every time. Probably the hardest working and the most no nonsense woman ive ever come across. You automatically take things to a different league. I think we have a perfect follow up to Genda Phool, the biggest song of last year to the biggest song of this year..."

This is the second song for which Jacqueline collaborated with Badshah. Previously the duo was seen together in Genda Phool music video. Genda Phool became the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world. Paani Paani also marks Badshah and Aastha's fourth song together after DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Heartless.

Also Read: Sonali Phogat reveals she still gets trolled with Aly Goni's name even months after Bigg Boss 14

Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently entertained the viewers with her dancing skills as she made a special appearance in the song Dil De Diya in Salman Khan's movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also has films like Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus and Ram Setu in the pipeline.

