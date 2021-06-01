Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez says her parents 'desperately' want her to move to Bahrain
Jacqueline Fernandez lives in Mumbai.
Jacqueline Fernandez says her parents 'desperately' want her to move to Bahrain

  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has said that her parents 'desperately' want her to move to Bahrain and stay with them, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has said that her family is worried about her safety in India, and is 'desperate' for her to move out of the country, which is witnessing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the case-load and the positivity rate is on the decline, Jacqueline said in an interview that her parents want her to move in with them in Bahrain.

"My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing,” she told a leading daily.

The actor moved in with Salman Khan and his family, at his Panvel farmhouse, last year, amid the first wave of the pandemic. During their time at the farmhouse, she shot for a music video with Salman, and helped him and his team distribute essentials to nearby villagers.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on Covid-19 crisis: Breaks my heart to see people dying due to lack of oxygen

Jacqueline had shot for Bhoot Police towards the end of last year, with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Her new film, Ram Setu, had just begun filming when lead actor Akshay Kumar contracted the coronavirus.

She also has films such as Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and another Akshay-starrer, Bachchan Pandey, in the pipeline. Jacqueline was last seen on screen in Mrs Serial Killer, and in a special song appearance in Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

