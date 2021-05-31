Home / Entertainment / Music / Badshah shares throwback picture from 2004, when he used to be 'awaara'
Badshah has shared a picture of himself from a time when he used to be 'awaara'.
Badshah shares throwback picture from 2004, when he used to be 'awaara'

Rapper Badshah shared a surprising throwback picture on Sunday. In it, he is seen looking much younger, enjoying a sunny day by a lotus pond.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021

Singer-rapper Badshah lit up his fans' Sunday with a throwback picture. He shared a photo from 17 years ago, when his employment status could simply be defined as 'awaara'.

Sharing the photo, he wrote on Instagram, "Year - 2004 T shirt - shady limited Employment status - awaara hain hum (I am a vagrant)." In the picture, Badshah looks quite different with his unstyled, simple hair, wearing a brown shirt and dark sunglasses. He is seen posing next to a lotus pond. He shared two more versions of the same picture, zooming in on his facial hair.


Badshah's fans reacted to the picture. "Badshah 2002 me jesa 2020 me bhi Same (Badshah looks the same in 2002 and 2020)," wrote one. "You look so cute," wrote another. "Omg!!! @badboyshah bhai kitne patle they (Badshah used to be so thin)," commented another fan.

Badshah is now among the most popular musicians in Bollywood, having delivered hits such as Saturday Saturday, Garmi, Tareefan and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. In 2019, he made acting debut with Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. He also appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan with Diljit Dosanjh.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on celebrities getting trolled for charity: ‘We are humans, there is no right or wrong’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Badshah spoke about his upcoming music. “We really couldn’t have had a better start to 2021. This year is definitely going to be memorable. I have some great music planned ahead, with some collaborations I am really looking forward to. I am collaborating with Amit Bhadana, Bali, Amit Uchana, Yuvan Shankar, Aastha Gill just to start with and you will hear all this music before March. The rest of the year must remain a pleasant surprise,” he said.

