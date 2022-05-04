Loved Kangana Ranaut's ivory peplum and sharara set for Arpita Khan's Eid bash? It costs 47k

Actor Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash in Mumbai last night. Apart from Kangana, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill, and more stars attended the party. Pictures and videos from the occasion have been doing rounds on social media and showed the stars dressed in their best ethnic ensembles. Even Kangana impressed fans with her ethnic look at the Eid party. She chose a printed and embroidered ivory peplum kurti and sharara set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paparazzi clicked Kangana at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, where she posed outside the venue in her beauteous festive getup. The Dhaakad actor even shared photos of her look on Instagram and captioned them, "Eid Mubarak people." The outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Gopi Vaid Designs. If you plan to add this look to your wardrobe, we know how you can get it. Scroll ahead to find out the details. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut trains hard and smart during Pilates session in new video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana's Eid party look features an ivory peplum kurti and sharara set. The top comes in a georgette fabric adorned with sequin embellishments in gold and turquoise blue patterns at the yolk, sleeves, midriff and hemline. It also has a plunging V neckline, fit and flared silhouette and quarter length sleeves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana paired the kurti with matching ivory sharara featuring gold sequinned embellishments, turquoise blue patterns, and a pleated fall detail. An organza dupatta with embroidery trim and gold beaded gota patti border rounded off the star's look.

Kangana Ranaut at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The traditional design with a contemporary feel of the kurti and sharara set makes it a perfect fit for the free-spirited modern Indian woman. You can upgrade your festive wardrobe by taking inspiration from it. In case you want to buy it, the set is available on the Gopi Vaid website for ₹46,999.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of Kangana Ranaut's peplum kurti and sharara set (gopivaid.com)

In the end, Kangana glammed the Eid look with gold Kundan jhumkis, pearl and Kundan choker, a centre-parted messy bun, shimmery smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON