Loved Kareena Kapoor's short black dress in pic with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur? It costs 44k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday bash on January 31 with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan. The star even took to Instagram to share a family picture with the two special boys of her life. We loved the short black dress Kareena wore in the click and even found where you can buy the look. Keep scrolling to find out all the details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor shared the family picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "My boys." She stole the spotlight at the party with her glam look in the short black dress. It is a perfect look for a dinner date or attending your best friend's birthday party like Kareena. The embellished dress is from the shelves of the designer label Christopher Kane. And Kareena wore a customised full-sleeve version of the same.

See Kareena's post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keen on including Kareena's dress in your wardrobe? Well, we have found the price details. A sleeveless version of her dress is available on the My Theresa website. It is called the Crystal-embellished mini dress. Adding this to your collection will cost you ₹44,633 (USD 597).

The Crystal-embellished mini dress. (mytheresa.com)

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor's sweater worth ₹1k for outing with Jeh is winter look you need

Coming to the details of Kareena's all-black ensemble, the Christopher Kane dress gives a chic update to the little black dress. It punctuates the classic fashion statement with a smattering of light-catching crystal embellishments for a high-glamour impact. The thigh-skimming dress features a V neckline, billowy sleeves, a graceful caped look on the shoulders, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with her favourite pastel blue pointed high heels, rings, a watch and dainty earrings. A sleeked back bun, kohl-adorned eyes, sleek eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade and glowing skin completed her glam picks.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor in ₹43k top and velvet pants enjoys day out with family

While Kareena wore the short black dress, Saif chose a dapper black short bandhgala kurta and white pyjama with brown mojaris. The couple's son Taimur also joined them in the family picture and looked adorable in a black sweatshirt and denim. The four-year-old even stole the show with an amusing pose, where he seems to be giving a thumbs-up sign.

What do you think of Kareena's look?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}