Loved Katrina Kaif's crochet polo crop top with denim pants in her gorgeous morning photoshoot? It is worth 35k

If there is a Bollywood diva who can literally pull off any style statement effortlessly, it is none other than Katrina Kaif. However, it is apparent from her Instagram feed that the actor finds herself most comfortable in casual, no-fuss outfits. The many makeup-free, at-home selfies prove our statement and have also given her fans quick lessons on looking on-point while kicking back at home. From breezy cotton dresses to matching sweats to chic crochet fits, Katrina's go-to vibrant off-duty looks are a perfect pick for anyone looking for ways to nail the girl-next-door vibes. Even her latest at-home morning photoshoot will serve you some fashion tips.

Katrina Kaif stuns in a crochet top

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Katrina took to Instagram to drop a picture from an at-home photoshoot and captioned it, "Morning [coffee and flower emoji]." It shows the star smiling and looking dreamy, dressed in a crochet polo crop top and denim pants. Her ensemble is an ideal pick for the fall season, so don't forget to take styling tips for your mood board. The top is from the shelves of designer Jonathan Simkhai's clothing label. Keep scrolling ahead to know where you can get the exact look and the cost. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif embraces florals in dreamy photoshoot with a quirky print mini dress, it costs ₹87k. Yay or Nay?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina's multi-coloured crochet top is from Jonathan Simkhai's Pre-Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection and is called the Otis Polo. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹35,472 (USD 445). You can play safe with minimal styling like Katrina or glam things up by opting for accessories, tying hair in a messy bun, and choosing bold makeup.

The price of the crochet crop top Katrina Kaif wore for the photoshoot. (jonathansimkhai.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina's multi-coloured crochet top is from Jonathan Simkhai's Pre-Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection and is called the Otis Polo. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹35,472 (USD 445). You can play safe with minimal styling like Katrina or glam things up by opting for accessories, tying hair in a messy bun, and choosing bold makeup.

Regarding the design detail, Katrina's top features multi-dimensional crochet knit work giving it a seasonal texture of a pullover silhouette. The top comes in shades like lemon yellow, baby pink, dark pink, wine red, and brown hues. Long sleeves, an open collar neckline, and cinched hemline gave the top a finishing touch.

Katrina styled the top with light grey denim bottom and side-parted open locks. In the end, Katrina chose nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for rounding off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}