Loved Katrina Kaif's floral wrap dress in Jee Le Zaraa announcement pic? It costs 16k

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to social media on Tuesday, August 10, to announce that they were coming together for Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. The project will have an all-female cast and will revolve around three friends going on a road trip. The makers and the actors announced the film on Dil Chahta Hai's 20th anniversary. The three stars also shared a throwback picture from Katrina's home to commemorate the news and share the story behind the inception of this film.

In the picture, taken at Katrina's house, the three stars posed and smiled for the camera. While Priyanka and Alia looked equally stunning, what caught our eye was Katrina's chic and playful printed wrap dress.

Katrina's outfit was the epitome of her signature girl-next-door aesthetic, and she once again nailed it. In case, you also loved the ensemble, we have found all the details for you. Scroll down to know all about it.

For the throwback picture, Katrina slipped into a floral printed wrap dress that came with a V neckline, slightly puffed shoulders, and sleeve ties. The mini-ensemble had a fitted bodice with a relaxed fitting skirt.

The white floral patterns on the ensemble gave it a dreamy vibe, making the dress fit for a summer party or a relaxed brunch with your friends. Keen on including the piece in your wardrobe? The dress is from Reformation and is worth ₹16,227 (USD 218).

The Sammy Dress. (thereformation.com)

Katrina styled her outfit without any accessories and left her locks open in a middle parting. She opted for blushed cheeks, dewy skin, nude lips and a sleek eyeliner to complete her glam.

Katrina had shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a [movie] and the sky's the limit."

The photo of the three stars is from three years ago when they initially discussed Jee Le Z.

