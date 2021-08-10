Anushka Sharma says it's 'about time' for Priyanka Chopra, Alia, Katrina's Jee Le Zaraa, Samantha is in tears

Actor Anushka Sharma has lauded actors Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a post by director Zoya Akhtar, announcing the film. She captioned the video, "About time. This is so good."

Zoya Akhtar shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, "About time the girls took the car out." She shared another clip and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa."

Anushka Sharma shared a post by Zoya Akhtar on Instagram.





Priyanka, Alia and Katrina also took to their respective accounts and shared posts about the film. Reacting to their posts, several celebs commented. Actors Samantha Akkineni wrote "happy tears", Ayushmann Khurrana said "beautiful", Tahira Kashyap said "amazee" and Mini Mathur commented, "yayyyyyy!! Show me the film already!" Sonali Bendre dropped clapping hands emojis and Isabelle Kaif posted raising hands emoji.

Earlier in the day, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan and Reema.

In the past, both Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films--Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Jee Le Zaraa is slated to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, currently in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli and their six-month-old daughter Vamika, has been giving a glimpse into her life in England to fans on Instagram.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul after that. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.