Loved Katrina Kaif's classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga? Here's what it costs

Newly-wed Katrina Kaif's classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga choli stole all the spotlight for its homage to the groom, Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots but do you know what it costs? Read on to find out
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 02:36 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

In an old interview, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was featured revealing about her dream wedding and said that she would make sure to be herself instead of a celebrity bride which explains her intimate wedding with Vicky Kaushal, away from prying media eyes and paparazzi. True to her years old claim, Katrina looked every inch of a happy bride who could not contain the love in her eyes as she tied the knot with Vicky and the pictures she shared later are enough to back our claim. 

Katrina and Vicky's wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close family members and friends. While more photographs from the event are awaited, the ones shared by the diva feature her donning a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. 

The lehenga set came with a bold red blouse that sported half sleeves and a daring plunge neckline to raise the hotness quotient. It was layered with a red veil which was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold, in homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots.

She accessorised her look with her sapphire engagement ring from Tiffany & Co along with bespoke bridal jewellery of a mathapatti, a choker, statement bangles, ring-to-bracelets, a nath and a pair of jhumkis with uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Katrina's Tiffany Soleste engagement ring came with a scintillating double halo of brilliant diamonds and a striking cushion-cut center stone.

The lehenga set, along with the jewellery is credited to Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label that boasts of high-end luxury Indian ensembles which highlight the use of classical methods like bandhani, gota work, block printing, hand dyeing etc. in construction of modern silhouettes especially in bridal wear. As per the reports, Katrina Kaif's classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga costs a whopping Rs17 lakhs.

