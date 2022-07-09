Loved Kiara Advani's breathtaking red bridal lehenga choli from JugJugg Jeeyo? It costs 3 lakh

Actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's recently-released film JugJugg Jeeyo opened in theatres to warm responses. Apart from the storyline, the sartorial choices of the main cast also caught the fan's attention, especially Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor's wedding style in the film. One look of Kiara, in particular, is creating quite a buzz, and it is her bright red bridal lehenga from the wedding sequence. If you loved Kiara's lehenga set, we have some good news. We found out where you can get the exact look. Keep scrolling to find all details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are a traditional bride-to-be, red must be your go-to colour for attending your wedding festivities. While experimenting is always good, nothing comes close to the original red hue. There's just something about red lehengas that instantly spells bridal, regardless of the style, craft or shade. And Kiara Advani's red lehenga will just do that for you. It is from the shelves of designer Mrunalini Rao's clothing label. (Also Read: Kiara Advani nails a dreamy traditional look in yellow lehenga and deep neck choli that is worth ₹68k: All pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you wish to buy Kiara's lehenga set for your bridal trousseau, it is available on the Mrunalini Rao website. It is called the Vana Indrani Lehenga and is worth ₹3,36,000.

The lehenga choli Kiara Advani wore for the wedding scene in JugJugg Jeeyo. (mrunalinirao.com)

Kiara's bright red bridal ensemble features a red raw silk embroidered lehenga replete with silver zardozi embroidery in floral patterns, peacocks, elephants and other intricate designs. Additionally, the heavy ghera and A-line silhouette added a grand elegance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara teamed the lehenga skirt with a plunging V-neckline pure silk blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves, asymmetric midriff-revealing length, and matching intricate zardozi work. Lastly, a red tara buta zari dupatta with an all-over zardozi border draped on the head and shoulders completed the regal ensemble.

Kiara paired the red lehenga set with matching silver heels, red and gold bangles decked with Kaleere, an emerald and gold matha patti, a heavily layered necklace and matching earrings. In the end, Kiara chose red lip shade, a dainty bindi, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

What do you think of Kiara's bridal look?