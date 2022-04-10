Loved Mira Rajput's striped bodycon dress in beautiful sunkissed pics? It is worth 24k

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, is never seen without her impeccable sense of style, whether holidaying around the world or just working from home. She has a collection of steal-worthy ensembles in her wardrobe. One staple look that the young mother of two cannot seem to get enough of is a printed dress. Even her latest sunkissed photoshoot, done in the Mumbai summer, showcases her love for this silhouette.

On Saturday, Mira posted pictures of herself basking in the sun with the caption, "Dhoop (sunlight)." The Jersey actor's wife had posted the clicks from the same photoshoot earlier and wrote, "Sunny side up." The ensemble is from the shelves of designer label Saaksha And Kinni, and celebrity stylist Devki B had styled it. Scroll ahead to see the pictures and find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Mira Rajput does Halasana, says 'train meditate because your kids are watching')

Mira's midi length ensemble comes in a satin fabric and multi-coloured striped pattern in green, white, black, orange, turquoise and purple shades. The sleeveless dress also features a wide plunging square neckline, halter straps, criss-cross back, fitted bodycon silhouette, flowy hem, cut-out on the midriff, and a smocked back.

If you wish to add this sleeveless dress to your summer wardrobe, we have the price details for you. The ensemble is available on the Saaksha And Kinni website and is worth ₹24,500.

Price of Mira Rajput's dress. (saakshakinni.com)

Mira accessorised the outfit with matching footwear and minimal statement-worthy gold accessories. She chose stacked chunky bangles and patterned hoop earrings.

In the end, a centre-parted open hairdo, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, coral nude lip shade, and blushed cheeks completed the 27-year-old's glam picks.

Earlier, Mira celebrated World Health Day by posting a photo of herself doing the Halasana or Plough pose. The mother-of-two also shared her views on the journey of achieving 'good health' and advised everyone to keep training and meditating because the kids are watching.

See the post:

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput is married to Shahid Kapoor, and the couple has two kids - Misha and Zain.