Loved Priyanka Chopra's pale pink jumpsuit to cheer for Nick Jonas at his softball game? It costs 21k

New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in the city recently to attend the Jealous singer's softball game. The Matrix actor accompanied her husband and cheered for him at the match. Paparazzi clicked the star sharing some adorable candid moments with Nick. Soon, pictures and videos of the two started going viral on social media. While many loved the couple's chemistry on the outing, we adored Priyanka's summer-ready jumpsuit. If you too liked the outfit, we found all the details to help you out. Scroll ahead to know where you can get the exact look.

Last week, Priyanka attended her husband Nick's softball game dressed in a pale pink ensemble. While Nick wore his red and white softball game uniform, Priyanka looked stylish in a pale pink jumpsuit and simple accessories. The star laid out summer fashion tips with her fashionable look. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Paige. Check out Priyanka and Nick's clicks at the match. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas during his game, shows you can't go wrong with pink in chic jumpsuit: See pics)

Coming to Priyanka's ensemble, it comes in a pale pink shade. The collared jumpsuit features puff half sleeves, a cropped wide-leg silhouette, a quilted belt, double chest pockets, a front button neckline, and a bodycon silhouette enhancing the actor's frame. The summer-ready colour of Priyanka's jumpsuit makes it a must-have piece for the hot season. So, don't forget to steal a few tips from the actor's style guide.

If you wish to add it to your closet, we have all the details to help you out. The jumpsuit is available on the Paige website and is called the 'Anessa Jumpsuit - Vintage Rouge Glow'. Buying it for your summer collection will cost you ₹21,120.

The price of the jumpsuit Priyanka Chopra wore. (paige.com)

Priyanka teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories, including quirky tinted Lennon sunglasses, an over-the-body bag, and chunky white lace-up sneakers. In the end, Priyanka rounded it all off with a messy half-tied hairdo, nude lip shade and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently became parents to a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first daughter via surrogate. On the work front, the star has multiple projects lined up, including Citadel, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me.

