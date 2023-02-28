Loved Priyanka Chopra's fitted cut-out dress in Citadel first look and teaser with Richard Madden? Here's what it costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra, the cast and the makers of the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Citadel released the teaser of the action-packed entertainer online. Priyanka also shared the first look of her much-anticipated project with fans on social media with the caption, "First look at @citadelonprime #CitadelOnPrime." The star, who plays the character Nadia Sinh in Citadel, can be seen wearing a fitted red dress in several stills. If the ensemble managed to grab your attention, you are not alone. We loved it too and found all the details that will help you add it to your collection. Keep scrolling to know more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra in strapless black bodycon dress shows how to create a Valentine's Day simple yet glam date-night look)

Priyanka Chopra wears a red dress in Citadel's first look

On Monday night, Priyanka Chopra posted several stills from Citadel on her Instagram page. Two pictures from the post show Priyanka dressed in the ravishing red ensemble - while holding a gun against someone and in a fighting sequence with co-star Richard Madden. The glamorous dress is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Sergio Hudson. It is perfect for your party wardrobe - you can wear it while going on romantic dates with your partner or late-night parties with your girl gang. We have found the price details if you wish to add the outfit to your closet. Check out Priyanka's Instagram post and more below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is the price of Priyanka's dress?

Priyanka's fitted red Sergio Hudson dress is called the Issa cut-out button-embellished wool-cady midi dress. It is available on the Net-A-Porter website and is worth ₹1,41,452 (USD 1,710.68). It is currently available at a discount of ₹56,581 (USD 684.27).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of the dress Priyanka Chopra wore in Citadel. (net-a-porter.com)

Regarding the design elements, Priyanka's dress, made from fiery red wool cady, features an under-the-bust cut-out, a plunging V neckline flaunting her décolletage, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, covered buttons and loops, figure-hugging silhouette, midi-length hem, and a back slit.

Check out teaser of Citadel:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka styled the ensemble with a sleek gold body chain and statement earrings. In the end, Priyanka chose wavy side-parted open tresses, bold red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, dewy minimal makeup, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the trailer of Citadel will be unveiled on March 1. It is a science fiction drama created by the Russo brothers starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa and Love Again alongside Sam Heughan.