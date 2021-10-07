Loved Shanaya Kapoor's sizzling look in feather cape black gown? Here's its cost

Setting the Internet on fire, one sexy picture at a time, Shanaya Kapoor is redefining millennial fashion goals like no other celebrity kid and her latest pictures and videos from an advertorial shoot are proof. Mixing shimmer with edgy elements, Shanaya slew a playful modern vibe in a black and silver ombre gown with a plunging neckline, layered with a feather cape and the fashion enthusiasts were left swooning.

The diva, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, recently became the new face for jewellery brand Hazoorilal By Sandeep Narang and was seen shooting for their campaign in latest collection of scintillating gems supremely crafted by them. The pictures and videos flooding ever since, show the 21-year-old donning a black and silver ombre gown that ended in a sheer tulle trail.

Sporting metallic crystal embellishments all over, the gown came with a halter-neck, a deep plunging neckline and cutout details at the waist to ooze oomph. It was stylishly layered with a black feather cape.

Pulling back her sleek black tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle, Shanaya accessorised her look with a set of studded gold bangles, a finger ring, a pair of tear-drop shaped earrings and a statement polki choker from the House of Hazoorilal By Sandeep Narang.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Shanaya made jaws drop in awe.

The ensemble is credited to ace Indian designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's eponymous fashion label that draws inspiration from unique architectural forms, linear structures, geometrical lines and modern contemporary art and boasts of ensembles with sequins, crystals, and stones intermingle with metallic embroideries, subtly muted hues, and reticulated structures to spell finesse. The black and silver ombre gown originally costs ₹2,65,000 on the designer website.

Shanaya Kapoor's black and silver ombre gown from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (rohitandrahul.com)

Shanaya Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Gharvi and Anisha Gandhi.

