Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Loved Shanaya Kapoor's sizzling look in feather cape black gown? Here's its cost
fashion

Loved Shanaya Kapoor's sizzling look in feather cape black gown? Here's its cost

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Loved Shanaya Kapoor's sizzling look in feather cape black gown? Here's its cost(Instagram/_shanayakapoor__02)
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Setting the Internet on fire, one sexy picture at a time, Shanaya Kapoor is redefining millennial fashion goals like no other celebrity kid and her latest pictures and videos from an advertorial shoot are proof. Mixing shimmer with edgy elements, Shanaya slew a playful modern vibe in a black and silver ombre gown with a plunging neckline, layered with a feather cape and the fashion enthusiasts were left swooning.

The diva, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, recently became the new face for jewellery brand Hazoorilal By Sandeep Narang and was seen shooting for their campaign in latest collection of scintillating gems supremely crafted by them. The pictures and videos flooding ever since, show the 21-year-old donning a black and silver ombre gown that ended in a sheer tulle trail.

Sporting metallic crystal embellishments all over, the gown came with a halter-neck, a deep plunging neckline and cutout details at the waist to ooze oomph. It was stylishly layered with a black feather cape.

RELATED STORIES

Pulling back her sleek black tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle, Shanaya accessorised her look with a set of studded gold bangles, a finger ring, a pair of tear-drop shaped earrings and a statement polki choker from the House of Hazoorilal By Sandeep Narang.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Shanaya made jaws drop in awe.

The ensemble is credited to ace Indian designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's eponymous fashion label that draws inspiration from unique architectural forms, linear structures, geometrical lines and modern contemporary art and boasts of ensembles with sequins, crystals, and stones intermingle with metallic embroideries, subtly muted hues, and reticulated structures to spell finesse. The black and silver ombre gown originally costs 2,65,000 on the designer website.

 

Shanaya Kapoor's black and silver ombre gown from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (rohitandrahul.com)

 

Shanaya Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Gharvi and Anisha Gandhi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanaya kapoor fashion style trends cape sanjay kapoor maheep kapoor rohit gandhi rahul khanna tanya gharvi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rakul Preet goes bold this Navratri in Manish Malhotra's backless hot pink saree

7

Rakul Preet looks mesmerising in pink multi-sequins Manish Malhotra saree

Priyanka Chopra flaunts steamy ‘water baby’ looks in yellow monokini, red bikini

Pooja Hedge glams up Ganga aarti in ivory silk floral kurta, chiffon dupatta
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP