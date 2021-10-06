Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in a bold, red embellished box pleated lehenga set

Caught looking smoking hot in one brand shoot after another, actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is regularly setting the Internet on fire with her fashion game and sartorial elegance even before her much-awaited big Bollywood debut. Recently, the diva became the new face for jewellery brand Hazoorilal By Sandeep Narang and was seen shooting for their campaign in latest collection of scintillating gems supremely crafted by them.

Taking to their social media handle, Hazoorilal shared a slew of Shanaya's pictures and videos from the shoot that set fans and the fashion police on frenzy but got us hooked to her bold and sizzling look in a red embellished box pleated lehenga set. The pictures and videos featured Shanaya donning the ethnic ensemble which came with a red box pleated lehenga in organza base.

The lehenga sported multi-coloured print and embellishments. Shanaya paired it with a matching blouse that came with broad straps and a sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph and give a sexy twist to the ethnic wear.

The actor layered it with a tulle scalloped dupatta which she clad around her shoulders like a cape. Pulling back her silky black tresses into a low pony hairstyle, Shanaya accessorised her look with a pair of gold bangles, a temple choker beautifully crafted and embellished with rubies, corals and pearls and a pair of gold earrings that sported deities and temple tops to come across as a divine collection this festive season.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Shanaya made jaws drop in awe.

The ethnic ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Aisha Rao's eponymous clothing label that boasts of fusion, pret and couture. Aisha Rao's red embellished box pleated lehenga set originally costs ₹1,49,000.

Shanaya Kapoor's red embellished box pleated lehenga set from Aisha Rao(perniaspopupshop.com)

Shanaya Kapoor was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Gharvi.

