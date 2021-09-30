Shanaya Kapoor lays bold date night fashion cues in 6.6k halter-neck dress

The year 2021 has been all about the comebacks of fashion trends and so, it was to no-one's surprise when the iconic halter-neck popped back onto the sartorial radar this season, after first being popular in the old Hollywood era. Slaying the season's biggest and chicest trend was Shanaya Kapoor who laid daring and bold date night fashion cues in a black halter-neck dress.

Even before her big Bollywood debut, Shanaya is making heads turn and her sizzling look in Label Ritu Kumar's black floral print halter-neck short dress is enough to back our claim. Taking to her social media handle, Shanaya had shared her sultry look that set fans and fashion enthusiasts on frenzy.

The picture featured the diva donning the fitted short dress that came with a black base that sported brown floral prints all over and full sleeves that were cinched at the wrists. The halter neckline added to the oomph factor as the dress ended in an asymmetrical hemline, right above the thighs.

Completing her attire with a pair of bling golden peep-toe heels, Shanaya left her luscious tresses open down her shoulders. She accessorised her look with a pair of huge golden metallic hoops and a black leather belt that held the ensemble at her waist.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Shanaya showed fashionistas how to look uber hot on the next date night.

Completing her attire with a pair of bling golden peep-toe heels, Shanaya left her luscious tresses open down her shoulders. She accessorised her look with a pair of huge golden metallic hoops and a black leather belt that held the ensemble at her waist.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Shanaya showed fashionistas how to look uber hot on the next date night.

|#+|

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar's eponymous label that boasts of trendy everyday and statement pieces, inspired by South Asia's rich cultural heritage. The black floral print halter short dress originally costs ₹6,600 on the designer website.

Shanaya Kapoor's black floral print halter short dress from Label Ritu Kumar(labelritukumar.com)

Cementing its roots in the 60s and 70s, halter-neck dresses marked a nostalgic resurgence in 2000s before coming back into style in a big way this year. From Marilyn Monroe to Zendaya, the re-discovered love of retro trend, halter-neck dress, has inspired us to include this classic but ever so slightly risqué style into our fashion wardrobe.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter