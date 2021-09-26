Shanaya Kapoor raises hotness bar in black sequin short dress, faux fur jacket

If you are looking for an outfit that rocks a flirty silhouette and makes fashion enthusiasts go bananas, search no more as Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is here to sort your style woes. While her big Bollywood debut is eagerly awaited by fans, Shanaya keeps raising the hotness bar with her sultry photoshoots and this week was no different as she made the weekend look oh-so-hot by shelling out a sizzling party-worthy fashion cue in a black cowl neck sequin short dress and camel hooded faux fur jacket from Label Ritu Kumar.

The brand recently launched their Autumn/Winter'21 collection, presented as a dance ensemble by Shanaya as its face and continuing in the tradition of their #JustDanceWithLabel series. Taking to her social media handle, Shanaya treated fans to one of her looks from the steamy photoshoot which instantly set the Internet on fire.

The picture featured the diva donning a fitted black sleeveless mini dress that came with a single delicate strap and a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. The mini dress sported a wrapped look and was sequinned all over, perfect for a weekend party night.

She layered it with a brown camel faux fur jacket that came with an open neck, full sleeves and a relaxed fit. Made of polyester fabric, the jacket was worn by Shanaya in off shoulder style to flaunt a layered golden necklace.

Completing her attire with a pair of black knee-length boots, Shanaya accessorised her look further with a black leather handbag. Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her shoulders, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with a dab of coral lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Shanaya captioned the picture, “Issa vibe with @labelritukumar #LabelSquad #LabelRituKumarAW21 (sic).”

+

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar's eponymous label that boasts of trendy everyday and statement pieces, inspired by South Asia's rich cultural heritage. While the black cowl neck sequin short dress originally costs ₹8,900, the camel hooded faux fur jacket is priced at ₹9,500 on the designer website.

Shanaya Kapoor's bling mini dress from Label Ritu Kumar(labelritukumar.com) Shanaya Kapoor's jacket from Label Ritu Kumar(labelritukumar.com)

Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruise, holiday, pre-spring or travel. With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and summer sun here to lift up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant and Shanaya Kapoor’s recent picture in Label Ritu Kumar's black mini dress is perfect fashion inspiration.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter