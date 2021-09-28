Loved Shilpa Shetty, Samisha's twinning game in peach co-ords? Here's its cost

As Gen-Z swoon over and slay summer 2021's breakout fashion trend of co-ords, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra could not be left behind and was seen twinning with her daughter Samisha in the same. Raising the bar of twinning fashion goals a notch higher, Shilpa and her 1-year-old laid style cues on how to elevate loungewear with a supremely chic peach kurta and pajama set without burning a hole in your pocket.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a compilation of stills from her recent photoshoot with Samisha and presented it in a video. The video featured the duo's sartorial twinning game in peach kurta and pajama set.

The mid-length asymmetrical kurtas came with V-necklines and rollback sleeves. Drawstrings at the waist cinched the loose fit into a desirable silhouette and sported macramé tassels to accentuate the outfit.

They teamed the kurtas with peach-coloured straight leg pajamas for a round-the-clock comfortable feel. Both pulled back their open luscious tresses with a matching hairband and while Shilpa accessorised her look with a wristwatch, Samisha wore a string band on her wrist.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. In some pictures, Shilpa was seen throwing Samisha high up in the air while in another, the little one was seen snuggled on her mother's lap.

Shilpa captioned the video, “Spot the difference! Twinning and winning with my baby girl, Samisha (sic)” as fans and fashion enthusiasts went gaga over their camaraderie.

The ensembles are credited to Shilpa Shetty Kundra's exclusive fashion line, DreamSS, which promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear and boasts of minimalist yet quirky aesthetic garments that are timeless and trans-seasonal, affordable and multi-functional. The peach kurta and pajama set originally costs ₹2,890 on Shilpa’s designer website.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra's peach kurta and pajama set from DreamSS (dreamss.com)

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work-from-home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans.

Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way. Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants.

With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion. Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, loungewear have become a celeb-approved holiday trend.

