Loved Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's glam dresses to click pic with Kendall Jenner in Dubai? Here's what their looks cost

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were among a long list of celebrities who attended the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah. The event saw many A-listers in attendance, including Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z, singer Liam Payne and a private performance by Beyonce. For one of the events, Suhana and Shanaya slipped into glamorous party dresses - Suhana chose a baby pink mini dress, and Shanaya wore a red bandeau midi ensemble. If you loved their outfits for the Dubai evening out, keep scrolling to find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets clicked at the airport in fitted crop top and cargo pants. Video inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is the price of Suhana and Shanaya's outfits?

The price of the dresses Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor wore in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Shanaya Kapoor chose an ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Self-Portrait, Suhana Khan wore a Sol Angelann dress. Shanya's outfit is called the Red Bandeau Crepe Midi Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹38,122 (GBP 380). Whereas, Suhana's Sol Angelann Mini Dress is worth ₹93,123 (USD 1,150).

How Suhana and Shanaya styled their party looks?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana's dress comes in a light pink shade and features embellished spaghetti straps with bow adornments, a mini hem length, a plunging square neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, and a flowy skirt.

Suhana styled her ensemble with stylish accessories, including shimmering diamond earrings, a statement ring, and embellished strappy high heels. In the end, Suhana chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, coral pink lip shade, glowing skin, and feathered brows for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, chose a bright red midi dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline lined with sparkling diamantés, a sculpted silhouette, sheer panelling on the front, and a midi hem length.

Shanaya styled the playful yet daring look with a sparkling silver handbag from Valentino, embellished silver stilettos, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and mascara on the lashes. A centre-parted sleek ponytail rounded it all off.