Madhuri Dixit's golden girl look for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in thigh-slit gown makes fans say 'beautiful queen'. See pics

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to air on Colors TV from September 3. The dance reality TV show features a line-up of well-known celebrities, who will be competing against each other. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar will evaluate these contestants. Moreover, the three judges have been putting their best fashion foot forward by donning stunning looks. Especially the Dhak Dhak girl, whose latest maximalist attire has fans calling her "beautiful queen" on social media. Keep scrolling to see Madhuri's pictures and find out if you love her ensemble or not.

On Monday, celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta dropped Madhuri Dixit's pictures from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Instagram. They show the 55-year-old star posing for the cameras, dressed in a heavily embellished gold dress. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Madhuri's Golden Girl avatar. If you are someone who loves going the maximalist route with their wardrobe choices, Madhuri's gown could be a perfect pick for your wedding season closet. So, don't forget to steal some fashion tips from the star. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit slay the glam game in two gorgeous ensembles for shoot in Mumbai: See pics, videos)

Regarding the design details of Madhuri Dixit's gown, it comes with broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, heavy sequin and beaded embellishments, floral applique work, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a floor-grazing hem length, figure-skimming silhouette, cinched waist, and a sheer tulle cape attached to the back.

Madhuri teamed the gown with matching gold strapped high heels, embellished rings on both hands, and dangling earrings. In the end, Madhuri chose side-parted open locks with curled ends, sleek black eyeliner, wine red lip shade, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, dewy base, subtle eye shadow, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Madhuri's photos garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user wrote, "Beautiful queen." Another commented, "Gorgeous woman." A few other fans called her stunning and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is returning to television after a 5-year break. The confirmed contestants are Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, and Ali Asgar.