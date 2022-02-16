Madhuri Dixit in 1 lakh jamuni velvet saree proves there is no other beauty like her: Check out pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace and elegance. In her long-spanning career, the star has given some unforgettable performances on-screen rooted in her swoon-worthy elegant and graceful style. The same reflects in her sartorial preferences, and the proof is available on her Instagram timeline. The Fame Game star's latest look in a jamuni velvet and net saree is also a testament to the same and proves there's no other beauty like her.

On Tuesday evening, Madhuri posted several photos of herself on Instagram wearing a beauteous six yards in amethyst purple shade. She captioned the post, "Grace and Elegance are my forever partners #Saree #TrendingTuesday #TuesdayThoughts." The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Torani, and the star looked exquisite in it. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit puts sultry spin on bodycon dress for Fame Game trailer launch

If you loved the jamuni velvet saree on the Dhak Dhak Girl and want to include it in your wardrobe, then we found out the details. It is called the Jamuni Guldabri Saari and is available on the Torani website for ₹1,15,500.

Madhuri Dixit in a velvet silk and net saree. (torani.com)

Coming to the design details of Madhuri's jamuni six yards, its pallu comes in a velvet silk fabric, and the rest of the drape is made from a butterfly net. The mixture of material gives the saree a royal and dreamy look.

Madhuri Dxiti in a jamuni six yards.

Additionally, the drape features chrysanthemum or guldavari patterns done in orange and yellow hues, gota patti borders adorned with mirror and sequin work, and embellished tassels on the pallu hem.

Madhuri wore the six yards with a sleeveless blouse that matched the gota patti embroidery. It comes in pink, orange, purple, green and yellow shades and beaded adornments.

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace and elegance.

Madhuri accessorised the ensemble with heavy jewellery pieces like a statement ring, ornate bangles, choker necklace and matching earrings.

In the end, Madhuri chose side parted open tresses, glossy mauve lip shade, dewy make-up base, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, and sleek eyeliner for the glam picks.

What do you think of Madhuri's elegant look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON