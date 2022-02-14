Madhuri Dixit in embroidered gharara and shrug will make your heart go Dhak Dhak: All pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit began the promotions of her upcoming web series The Fame Game with a bang as she channelled her sultry avatar in a vegan leather dress. After making waves with the glam look, the star is back again to make her fans' hearts go 'Dhak Dhak' in a bright red ensemble. If you are looking for tips to make heads turn at your best friend's wedding sangeet, you should definitely take styling notes from the star.

On Sunday, Madhuri took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent photoshoot that revealed her ethnic look for promoting The Fame Game. "Two things in the world are not meant to be hidden - love and your red dress #TheFameGame #RedOutfit #SundayVibes," the star captioned the post. The ensemble is from Label: Anushree's Navras collection. Keep scrolling to see the photos:

Madhuri's ensemble features a sleeveless bralette-style top with a wide V neckline, embroidered thread work done in multiple colours, mirror embellishments, and a cropped hem that hinted at the star's toned midriff.

Madhuri teamed the crop top with a bright red silk gharara adorned with gold floral patterns done all over the pants, a fit and flared silhouette and pleated details where the flare began. A matching full-sleeved shrug with similar gold floral patterns and a floor-grazing hem length completed the look.

The Dhak Dhak girl accessorised the Indo-Western ensemble with nude peep-toe sandals, ornate statement silver earrings, stacked oxidised silver bracelets, and rings on both hands.

In the end, she completed the promotional look with side-parted wavy locks, mauve lip shade, dewy base make-up, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

After Madhuri shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to praise the star's stunning look. One user commented, "Beauty beauty beauty." Another wrote, "What A Queen."

Meanwhile, The Fame Game, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, will begin streaming on Netflix from February 25.

