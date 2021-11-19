Madhuri Dixit in sheer white saree and bold red lips is absolutely beautiful, Farah Khan agrees

Bollywood's evergreen diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene, has a particular affinity for the six yards that has given the fashion world some of its incredible traditional looks. The star believes that 'a saree is its own kind of beautiful' and we quite agree. But nothing is more beautiful than the diva herself in a stunning drape. And filmmaker Farah Khan made sure the actor got to know the same.

Madhuri took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of herself wearing a beauteous white organza saree. She captioned it, "A saree is its own kind of beautiful."

The post garnered more than 2 lakh likes and praise from Madhuri's followers after being posted. Filmmaker Farah Khan also praised the actor's look and wrote, "Just like you."

Take a look at the post:

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit looks magical in most beautiful ₹90k pink silk saree: All pics

The organza saree comes in a soothing cream shade adorned with intricate floral thread work, sequinned embellishments, ruffles on the pallu and borders, and embroidered patti in white shade. Madhuri teamed the six yards with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline and diamantes all over.

Madhuri's accessories with the traditional look featured strappy peep-toe sandals. She chose intricate jewels that included floral drop earrings, beaded choker necklace, bangles, and rings. In the end, the Dhak Dhak girl rounded it all off with bright red lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sleek eyeliner.

Earlier, Madhuri had shared a video of herself gorging on a Gujrati thali. In the clip, she is seated on the floor of her vanity van. Then, she places the small bowls of dishes onto her large thali as she grooves to a Gujarati song. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Food = Love."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Her next project is the much-awaited Netflix series Finding Anamika.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON