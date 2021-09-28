Madhuri Dixit in sheer black Manish Malhotra saree and sleeveless blouse is too glam to give a damn

Sarees will always carry that eternal grace that no other outfit can beat. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit understands this. The actor creates a fashion moment that is better than the last every time she steps out wearing this style statement. The star, who is a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3, recently shared pictures from the set dressed in a sheer black sequinned saree, leaving us all smitten.

Madhuri draped herself in a sheer black number adorned with embellishments for the photoshoot. She captioned her post, "Too glam to give a damn." She chose a modern-meets-traditional saree teamed with a halter-neck blouse.

The six yards is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra, featuring his signature design details. Stylist Ami Patel conceptualised Madhuri's glam look. Scroll ahead to see the pictures of the star wearing the ethereal number.

Take a look at the photos:

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit in ₹1.8 lakh floral saree and bustier is ethereal beyond words

Madhuri chose chiffon shaded black saree to shoot an episode of Dance Deewane 3. The six yards of elegance featured signature sequin embroidery in striped and honeycomb patterns. The borders also came adorned with intricate patti and feather embellishments.

Instead of a strappy blouse, the Dhak Dhak Girl paired the drape with a more modest cut. She chose a sleeveless halter-neck blouse with a quirky neckline and sequin embroidered patterns. The standout blouse elevated Madhuri's ethnic look and added a touch of drama.

Keeping up with the palette, the 53-year old opted for metallic silver nail paint, emerald and bluestone adorned bangles and emerald drop earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Subtle brown smoky eyes, dewy skin, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, and blow-dried locks rounded off her beauty picks for the look.

Lehengas and shararas are always great ethnic picks, but nothing beats the timeless grace of a sari. If you've always wanted a statement piece in your closet, Madhuri Dixit's look in this sheer ensemble should definitely be your inspiration.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter