Loved Madhuri Dixit's floral bustier-pants set for Dance Deewane 3? Here’s its cost

Wedding season is upon us, which means it is time to revamp our wardrobe with stand-out pieces and take inspiration from our favourite Bollywood celebrities. From sarees to lehengas to contemporary ensembles, our favourite divas never fail when it comes to wedding fashion. And Madhuri Dixit Nene leads the sartorial game in this list. Case in point, her latest ethnic look with a modern twist in a yellow bustier and pants set for an episode of reality TV show Dance Deewane 3.

Taking to Instagram recently, Madhuri shared several pictures of herself dressed in a yellow printed and embroidered co-ord set teamed with a flowy cape. Her pictures created quite the buzz online, and rightly so.

Madhuri shared multiple posts and captioned one of them, "Hello yellow." Her ensemble in the pictures is from the shelves of bridal, pret and fusion clothing label Diya Rajvvir. It will cost you less than ₹50k if you plan on getting it for your best friend's haldi. Scroll ahead to see the outfit:

The Dhak Dhak Girl's yellow printed co-ord set features a strappy bustier decorated with a border print, cut-dana work and sequinned embroidery. The sleeveless top comes with a sweetheart neckline, cropped hem, and floral print in yellow, pink, green, red, and blue shades.

Madhuri paired the bustier with yellow jaal print pants. The tiered flare, free-flowing silhouette, and floral print in different shades elevated the look.

Madhuri completed her outfit with a matching georgette and modal yellow floral printed cape. Her ensemble comes with shantoon lining.

If you wish to include Madhuri's outfit in your closet, we have the price details for you. The bustier and pants set with the cape will cost you ₹42,500.

Madhuri Dixit's printed bustier, pants and cape set. (diyarajvvir.in)

To accessorise the modern look, Madhuri wore a layered beaded necklace with a gold wire neckpiece, matching earrings, stacked bangles adorned with multi-colour stones, and a statement ring.

A half-tied hairdo, on-fleek eyebrows, chocolate brown lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, and minimal make-up rounded off the glam.

