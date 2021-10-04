Madhuri Dixit is a work of art in beautiful floral lehenga and we can't take our eyes off her

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit never disappoints. The star's Instagram timeline is a window to her swoon-worthy ethnic collection, and with each outfit, she inspires us to ramp up our festive wardrobe. Her latest look in a breathtaking floral lehenga set is making our hearts skip a beat, and we are sure you will also be left mesmerised by her.

Madhuri Dixit recently took to Instagram to share several pictures in which she looked like a work of art. She wore an ethereal white lehenga adorned with floral embroidery and teamed it with a sleeveless choli and sheer dupatta. The star captioned one of her photos from the shoot, "The world is my runway."

Showing us how to deck up for the festive season, Madhuri slipped into an embroidered lehenga set from the shelves of the clothing label Mishru. If you are looking for an ethnic ensemble to wear during Navratri or attend your best friend's day wedding, Madhuri's lehenga should definitely be in your bookmarks.

See the pictures here:

The traditional ivory set includes a dreamy lehenga featuring a flowy ghera, sequinned embellishments, and floral embroidery done on the hemline and the skirt in symmetric patterns. The multi-coloured floral embroidery came in dark red, pink, yellow, orange, purple, and green shades.

Madhuri teamed the lehenga with a sleeveless blouse adorned with a V neckline, mirror work, and floral thread embroidery done in pastel pink, yellow and orange colours. She draped a floral embroidered zari dupatta on her shoulders to complete the look.

Madhuri teamed the dreamy look with open locks, chandelier style heavy earrings, matching bracelets and several rings. Bold red lips, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, voluminous mascara on the lashes, and sharp contour rounded off her make-up.

What do you think of this ethnic look?

