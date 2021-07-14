Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit in sequinned lehenga set shines brighter than a diamond, see pics

Madhuri Dixit is a picture of elegance in a dual-toned lehenga set adorned with stunning sequinned patterns. She shined brighter than a diamond in the look she donned for a photoshoot.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit in sequinned lehenga set shines brighter than a diamond, see pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's lehenga collection is one to die for. The star has left the internet swooning endless times with her bespoke looks in the sartorial wonder. And today, she once again made a statement with another look, where she slipped into a pristine blue embellished lehenga.

Madhuri took to Instagram on Wednesday to post several pictures in which she shined brighter than a diamonf. She wore a gorgeous Sawan Gandhi lehenga set in the photos.

Madhuri shared the post with a quote by Maya Angelou. She captioned her picture, "Nothing can dim the light that shines from within - Maya Angelou."

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit in 1 lakh phulkari lehenga proves why she is queen of elegance

Madhuri chose an intricately embroidered lehenga set in a shaded blue ombre effect for the breathtaking shoot. The set featured a heavily embroidered corset style blouse adorned with pearls, sequins and thread work, and delicate floral cut-outs on the neckline and straps of the blouse.

The Dhak Dhak Girl teamed the blouse with a pleated lehenga in a dual-toned hue. Dyed with a light greyish blue tone to a darker blue shade, it was replete with sequins on the ghera, with the hemline embroidered in a floral cut-out lace. The waistband of the lehenga also featured sequins.

Madhuri completed her attire by draping a dark blue coloured zari dupatta on her shoulder. The dupatta was also embroidered with the sequinned floral cut-outs and went perfectly with the blouse.

Madhuri chose a layered pearl necklace featuring a large bluestone, matching earrings, rings, and bangles to accessorise her traditional attire with contemporary elements. She left her side-swept tresses open and styled them in voluminous locks.

Dewy make-up, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, subtle smoky eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, sharp contour, lots of highlighter on the face and a hint of blush on the cheeks took her glam up a notch.

What do you think about Madhuri's look?

Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit-nene madhuri dixit nene fashion
