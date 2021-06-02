Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Madhuri Dixit is an ethereal dream in floral lehenga worth 72k
fashion

Madhuri Dixit is an ethereal dream in floral lehenga worth 72k

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the epitome of elegance in a traditional lehenga choli replete with intricate floral patterns. The actress completes the look with a zari dupatta draped on her shoulder. The lehenga is worth ₹72,500.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene's wardrobe holds innumerable ethnic looks that always manage to leave her fans swooning. The 54-year-old star often shares pictures of herself draped in ethereal sarees or breathtaking lehengas. It is worth taking cues from her traditional style book because there is nothing that Madhuri does not look worth a million bucks in.

Today, Madhuri shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram. She wore an exquisite firoza or sky-blue colour lehenga from the shelves of the clothing brand inspired by Indian nostalgia and mythology, Torani. Her traditional ensemble was adorned with intricate prints and looked incredible.

The magnificent ensemble featured a wide sweetheart neckline choli with quarter length sleeves. The backless blouse decorated with floral patterns of different colours had a sheer frilled tulle design on the neck.

As for the lehenga, it was also bedecked with elaborate floral hand and machine embroidery, which added a princess-like vibe to the traditional look. The lehenga also featured a floral patti on the waistline along with a tassel-adorned fastening on the side.

Madhuri completed the look by draping a sheer hand-printed dupatta, with sequins on borders, on her shoulders. The Kalank actress accessorised her ethnic ensemble with a heavy necklace, a statement ring, chunky silver bangles and matching earrings.

For the hairdo, she tied her locks in a messy braided ponytail. Glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows, mascara to add volume to the eyelashes, glossy berry-toned lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off her make-up.

The outfit that Madhuri wore is an incredible look to wear for a day wedding. If you are wondering whether to include this lehenga in your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The Firoza Arshneer lehenga set lehenga will cost you 72,500.

The Firoza Arshneer lehenga set lehenga will cost you ₹72,500. (torani.in)

See some other traditional looks of Madhuri that left us all swooning:

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit nene fashion madhuri dixit nene pics fashion celeb fashion lehenga choli floral prints
