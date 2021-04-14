Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in pink lehenga while dancing with Nora Fatehi

Madhuri Dixit is currently shooting for her dance reality show in Mumbai and giving us some great ethnic sartorial inspiration. The actor is always a vision to behold whenever she opts to wear traditional attires and her recent outfit, that also has a modern touch to it, is one of our most favourite looks of the actor.

The stunner took to Instagram and shared images of herself wearing a beautiful metallic pink lehenga. She wore a pink striped V-neck sleeveless choli that had metallic structured floral motifs embroidered on right shoulder. She teamed it with a zig-zag striped tulle lehenga. To top it off, Madhuri also carried a sheer dupatta that featured the same striped pattern and metallic pink borders all over. It was attached to her choli on the left side.

This modern lehenga is a great pick for a bridesmaid who wants to make a statement at the upcoming wedding season. Madhuri accessorised the look with a diamond and ruby drop necklace with matching earrings, chunky diamond bracelet and a cocktail ring. Even her glam had pink dewy tones complimenting the outfit. She was seen with a subtle eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, a glossy pink lip and lots of highlighter. The Kalank actor even tied her hair in a messy bun to add a modern feel to her ensemble. Madhuri shared the images from the shoot on her Instagram with the caption, "Pretty in pink (sic)," and we agree with her.

Madhuri even shared a video of herself doing the hook step of Mera Piya Ghar Aaya with Nora Fatehi. Check it out:

Coming back to the lehenga, the piece is from the Euphor collection of famous designer Amit Aggarwal and the same lehenga is not available on the website, however, metallic chevron lehengas by the designer are worth ₹1,85,000.

Madhuri Dixit's lehenga is worth ₹1.9 lakh (amitaggarwal.com)

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently co-judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter