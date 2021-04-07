Madhuri Dixit dresses in co-ord bralette and pants for date night in Maldives

Madhuri Dixit recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives and has already started sharing throwback images on her social media proving that she is just like the rest of us and believes in the fact that it is never too early to share throwback images. This time, however, the actor posted a picture of herself in a stunning attire which she donned for date night during her vacation and made fans swoon.

The image that has been making headlines, shows the Kalank actor posing for the camera with a smile on her face and one hand on her waist while standing on a flight of stairs. For her date night, Madhuri wore a black co-ord set from the shelves of the homegrown brand House Of Hiya and looked breathtaking. The set featured a strap bralette that was adorned with statement floral print. She teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants with the same print while flaunting her toned midriff. To complete the look, the mother-of-two wore a long matching jacket over it.

To style the attire, she opted to accessorise it with just her watch and a pair of hoop earrings. Madhuri kept her glam simple for the night and was seen with mascara-laden lashes, nude lipstick and some highlighter. The actor tied her hair in a puffed ponytail and looked breathtaking. She shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, "Date night ready (sic)," and we love this look on her.

Madhuri nailed the beach holiday fashion during her time in the Maldives. Check out some of her looks that we saved for our next beachcation:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently shooting for her show Dance Deewane. The actor is a co-judge on the reality show along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter