Madhuri Dixit sets fans craving for exotic Maldives vacay with latest travel pic

Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities whose favourite getaway destination is Maldives, Madhuri Dixit Nene flew down to the island nation this mid-week with her husband and son to a much needed break from back-to-back shoots and festivities. Setting us craving for a similar exotic getaway this Thursday, Madhuri shared her glamorous picture in beachwear as she camouflaged well with the picture-perfect private villas extending to the alabaster white sand beaches and turquoise blue waters of Maldives while giving fans a glimpse into Day 1 of her island vacation.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri shared a picture featuring her in standing on a wooden reclining chair overlooking the beach which was dotted along the horizon with brown villas. Donning a printed beige top teamed with a pair of pastel blue shorts, Madhuri accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and a Classic Boater Hat with elegant ribbon trims from Myaraa.

The diva completed her attire with a pair of Harmonic Chrome flip flops that came with straps and a minimalist bow that had a chrome finish and contrasted nicely with its basic black colour. Madhuri’s beachy look is a must-have this summer season and she captioned the picture, “Hello from paradise (sic).”

Madhuri’s footwear is credited to Melissa India and originally costs ₹3,250. On the other hand, her hat is from Myaraa by Namrata Lodha and is priced at ₹2,199 on their website.

Madhuri Dixit's footwear from Melissa India(melissaindia.com)

Madhuri Dixit's hat from Myaraa(myaraa.com)

The villas, beaches and swings suspended over its ocean waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, make everything about the Maldives pull at our heart strings as it is nothing short of a visual treat. From underwater hotels to overwater private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts tourists looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life.

Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas. Madhuri’s picture from Maldives is giving us serious travel FOMO as we tackle work from home and we can’t wait for the weekend to check out new tropical places.

