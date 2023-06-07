Madhuri Dixit's new pics in classic red saree and sleeveless blouse make fans call her a 'literal goddess', we agree

Actor Madhuri Dixit's timeless grace and impeccable sartorial prowess are incomparable. The star's Indian wear wardrobe is all about incorporating timeless pieces that boast exquisite craftsmanship and effortless elegance. Taking hints from her ethnic looks will ensure your fashion choices are a hit on every occasion. For instance, Madhuri wore a classic red saree and a sleeveless blouse for a recent photoshoot and served fans with a perfect look for the newlywed brides or brides-to-be to wear during the wedding season. Scroll ahead to see her pictures.

Madhuri Dixit's photoshoot in red saree impresses fans

Madhuri Dixit is a literal goddess in classic red saree for new shoot. (Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit posted pictures of her steal-worthy look in the red saree and embellished sleeveless blouse with the caption, "Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter!" Fans loved her ethnic avatar and showered her with compliments in the comments section. One wrote, "You are literally a goddess." A few other fans called her the 'Original diva' and the 'last female superstar'. "So pretty, MD," a fan commented.

Madhuri's saree is from the shelves of celebrity-favourite designer Arpita Mehta's eponymous label. The chiffon six yards come decked with intricate gold thread embroidery on the borders and scalloped trims. The actor wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in floor-sweeping length.

Madhuri teamed the saree with a matching gold blouse adorned in heavy gold thread embroidery, mirror embellishments, and sequin work. A plunging V neckline, scalloped borders, fitted bust, and a sleeveless design added an oomph factor.

Madhuri chose striking accessories to style the traditional ensemble, including jhumkis, statement rings, and Kundan bangles. In the end, Madhuri chose side-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, ruby red lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

