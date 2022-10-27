Madhuri Dixit in pink sheer slit kurta and palazzo makes Raveena Tandon say 'Non-stop hotness', we agree: See pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit has ruled over the hearts of millions of her fans with her memorable roles on screen, breathtaking beauty and elegant sartorial choices. The Maja Ma star has served some iconic style moments over the years and is known for mostly preferring traditional ensembles. Even recently, Madhuri has stunned in beauteous six yards, embroidered suit sets and elaborately designed lehengas while stepping out in the city or attending grand Bollywood parties. Her most recent photoshoot in a rani pink sheer silk kurta and palazzo pants set is also one of our favourite looks by the star. Even Raveena Tandon agrees. Keep scrolling to see Madhuri's photoshoot and what Raveena commented on her post.

Madhuri Dixit leaves Raveena Tandon swooning over her ethnic look

On Wednesday, Madhuri Dixit announced that she was suffering from the 'end of festive season' blues with a new photoshoot. The star posted pictures of herself dressed in a rani pink suit set from the shelves of the clothing label, Devnaagri. "Still not over the festive season," she captioned the post. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Madhuri in the sheer front-slit kurta and palazzo pants. She accessorised the look with minimal yet statement-making accessories. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit embraces Navratri festive vibes for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in lehenga)

After Madhuri Dixit posted the pictures, many netizens flooded the comments section with praises for the star. Raveena Tandon commented, "Non-stop hotness." A user wrote, "Beautiful." Another remarked, "We always are in festive season because we celebrate you everyday."

Regarding the design details, Madhuri's suit set features a fine dori embroidery on its neckline, sleeves and borders. The kurta has a deep neckline, sheer embroidered quarter-length sleeves, front and side slits, a fitted bust, and see-through panels from the midriff to the calf.

(Also Read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit turn retro goddesses in stylish sarees: See pics)

Madhuri paired the Chanderi silk kurta with straight-fit and high-waisted palazzo pants adorned in beautiful dori embroidery on the flared hem. Lastly, she chose Kolhapuri style block heels, statement silver rings, and traditional gold and silver jhumkis.

For the glam picks, Madhuri picked berry-toned lip shade, sleek black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring and side-parted wavy tresses.

What do you think of Madhuri Dixit's ethnic look?