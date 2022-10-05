Madhuri Dixit paints our timelines 'Gulabi' in sequin saree and her gorgeous smile for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: All pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit's love for Indian clothing is not a secret. The star especially has a soft spot for sarees, and over the years, she has donned different versions of the drape. Her closet is full of designer drapes, Benarasi numbers, brocade silks, and breezy chiffons, which is why her traditional sartorial choices should be on your radar. Most recently, Madhuri took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a sequin saree she wore for an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She painted our timelines 'Gulabi' with her ethereal look and gorgeous smile. Keep scrolling to know all the details about her ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit in sequin saree shoots for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit shared pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram account. They showed Madhuri in a sequinned saree and matching backless blouse, which she wore for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot. The star captioned her post "Shaam Gulabi," and used hashtags like #tuesdaythoughts, #jhalakdikhlajaa, #shootdiaries, #photooftheday and #sareelove. The embellished six yards is from the shelves of Madhuri's go-to designer Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. She teamed the number with statement jewel pieces and soft glam picks. Check out her pictures from the photoshoot below. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit's golden look for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in embellished gown wows fans)

The Manish Malhotra saree, in the subtle blush pink shade, comes decorated with shimmering pink sequin borders, embellishments in floral design, and crisscross beaded patterns placed across the drape. The ruffled ends on the pallu and the hem of the six yards added a dreamy look to Madhuri's OOTD.

Madhuri teamed the six yards with a matching sleeveless blush pink-coloured blouse adorned with similar reflective sequin embroidery and featuring a wide U neckline, short hem length and an exaggerated silk-satin bow tie on the back to bring the look together.

(Also Read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit slay the glam game in two gorgeous ensembles)

Lastly, Madhuri chose dainty earrings, statement rings, matching bracelets, and a gemstone-adorned choker necklace to accessorise her outfit. A mauve lip shade, side-parted open tresses, subtle pink eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, and beaming highlighter rounded it all off.

What do you think of Madhuri Dixit's 'Gulabi' look?