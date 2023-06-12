Madhuri Dixit sets a new standard of effortless elegance in a pastel pink kurti and ripped jeans

Madhuri Dixit, an actress known for her timeless beauty, continues to defy the effects of ageing. Her fashionable Instagram diaries serve as a treasure trove for fashion enthusiasts, featuring a variety of stunning outfits. Whether it's an elegant saree or a stylish pantsuit, Madhuri effortlessly carries every look with perfection. In her latest post, she showcases a casual ensemble consisting of a kurti top and jeans, yet exudes grace and class. This simple yet glamorous appearance demonstrates that she doesn't require extravagant attire to look stunning. If you're seeking summer fashion inspiration, continue reading to draw ideas from the actress. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit's new pics in classic red saree and sleeveless blouse make fans call her a 'literal goddess', we agree )

Madhuri Dixit Stuns in Pastel Pink Kurti and Ripped Jeans

Madhuri Dixit nails the casual look to perfection with a pink kurti and ripped jeans(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

On Sunday, Madhuri delighted her fans with a weekend surprise by sharing her latest picture on Instagram. Accompanied by the caption, "Looking for magic in every moment," the post swiftly gained viral attention across social media platforms. Within a short span of time, it accumulated over 100k likes, and her comment section was flooded with red heart and heart-eyed emojis. Let's take a moment to appreciate the beauty captured in her stunning photographs.

Madhuri Dixit chose a casual and comfortable ensemble for her latest look. She wore a pastel pink kurti-style shirt with a colored neckline, buttons, and floral white embroidery adorning the neckline and the folded sleeves. To complete the outfit, she paired the shirt with ripped, washed blue denim jeans, creating a perfect complement to her top. She kept her makeup minimal with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, subtle blush on her cheeks, a dewy base for a fresh complexion and a shade of berry lipstick. Madhuri kept her wavy hair open, parted in the middle, enhancing her overall appearance.

In terms of accessories, she maintained a minimalistic approach. She chose to wear a pair of diamond earrings, adding a subtle touch of elegance. Additionally, she adorned her fingers with silver stacked rings, enhancing the overall look. Madhuri's cool and casual ensemble serves as a perfect summer fashion inspiration. It can be worn for various occasions, whether it's a lunch date or a regular workday, offering versatility and effortless style.

