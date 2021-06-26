Madhuri Dixit twirls into our hearts in tie-dye silk lehenga set worth 53k

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s traditional wardrobe can easily take anyone’s breath away. Recently, the actor shared several photos on Instagram in which she wore a silk tie-dye lehenga set. She captioned one of the posts, “Looking back at you.”

Madhuri’s outfit is from the shelves of the designer clothing brand Reeti Arneja. She wore a beautiful pastel shade lehenga set and twirled elegantly into our hearts.

The white and black silk lehenga set, with all-over tie-dye work and placement embroidery, comes with an embroidered jacket-style banjara blouse. The sleeveless blouse featured a V neckline replete with sequin and thread embroidery.

She wore the blouse with a black and white tie-dye lehenga, adorned with sequined gota embroidery on the waistline and the hem. The lehenga had a well-defined and dreamy ghera.

Madhuri rounded off her attire with a black silk organza dupatta decorated with similar embellishment like the blouse on the borders. She wore silver floral drop earrings with matching hath phool and a ring to accessorise her ethnic look.

For glam, the Dhak Dhak girl chose kohl-adorned eyes, sleek eyeliner, on-point eyebrows, dewy skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade and beaming highlighter on her face. Her silky tresses were left open in a side parting and styled in soft curls.

If you wish to include the tie-dye silk lehenga set in your wardrobe, we have found its price for you. The Reeti Arneja lehenga is worth ₹53,760.

Madhuri’s envious ethnic collection, be it lehengas or sharara sets or sarees, has always packed in great sartorial tips. In the past, the actor has managed to leave us swooning with back-to-back pictures of herself dressed in gorgeous ensembles from photoshoots. And this latest shoot also did the same.

What do you think of Madhuri’s new look?

