If there's one festive trend quietly dominating ethnic fashion this year, it's mirror work, and Madhuri Dixit just offered the perfect masterclass in wearing it with elegance. While maximal embroidery and heavy embellishments have long been associated with Indian occasion wear, designers are now embracing mirror work in a more refined, wearable way. Think scattered reflective accents, intricate borders and craftsmanship that catches the light without overwhelming the outfit.

Madhuri Dixit's mirrorwork saree proves this timeless craft is the biggest festive trend of 2026 (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Madhuri's latest appearance in an Anita Dongre creation is a beautiful reminder of why this centuries-old craft continues to feel fresh season after season.

The actor wore a vivid magenta saree brought to life through meticulous mirror embroidery spread delicately across the body. Tiny mirrors shimmered with every movement, while fine sequin detailing added depth and texture without taking away from the richness of the weave. Instead of relying on heavy embellishment from top to bottom, the design allowed negative space to breathe, making the saree feel luxurious yet surprisingly effortless.

The embroidered border framed the drape beautifully, lending structure and grandeur while allowing the reflective detailing to become the hero. It's exactly the kind of craftsmanship that makes a saree memorable; not because it's loud, but because every detail feels intentional.

The colour deserves equal attention. Bright magenta has emerged as one of the defining festive shades this year, replacing deeper maroons and jewel tones with something fresher and more contemporary. The vibrant hue instantly lifts traditional silhouettes and complements mirror work particularly well, as the reflective embellishments appear brighter against saturated colours. Whether worn for weddings, festive celebrations or cocktail functions, the shade feels celebratory without being predictable.

One of the smartest styling decisions was keeping the blouse monochromatic. Rather than introducing another colour or heavily embellished design, Madhuri paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse in the exact same magenta. The clean neckline and minimal silhouette allowed the craftsmanship of the saree to remain the focal point. It's a styling trick that's becoming increasingly popular—letting one statement element take centre stage while everything else quietly supports it.

The jewellery followed the same philosophy. Her statement kundan chandelier earrings, stacked bangles and classic rings echoed the warm gold embroidery running through the saree instead of competing with it. There were no colourful gemstones or oversized necklaces to distract from the mirror work. The result felt regal, balanced and refreshingly uncluttered.

Her beauty look completed the timeless aesthetic. A sleek low bun wrapped in fragrant jasmine flowers added softness and elegance while subtly nodding to classic Indian styling. Fresh flowers have seen a major revival over the past year, becoming the accessory of choice for weddings and festive occasions instead of elaborate hair accessories. Meanwhile, softly blended smoky eyes, luminous skin and a glossy pink lip enhanced the overall look without overpowering it.

Mirror work itself is also enjoying a major revival beyond traditional sarees. Designers are incorporating it into lehengas, shararas, jackets, capes and even contemporary co-ord sets, making the craft feel relevant for younger wardrobes. Unlike heavy zari or stone embellishments, mirror embroidery reflects natural light beautifully, making it especially striking during daytime weddings, haldi ceremonies and outdoor celebrations. It photographs exceptionally well too, another reason it's become a favourite among celebrities and brides alike.

Why mirror work is trending right now

It adds sparkle without feeling overly heavy.

It works beautifully for both day and evening celebrations.

The handcrafted detailing celebrates traditional Indian artisanship.

Mirror embroidery pairs effortlessly with contemporary blouse designs.

It photographs beautifully in natural light, making it perfect for weddings and festive events.

It blends easily with modern silhouettes while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Madhuri Dixit has always championed timeless Indian dressing, and this Anita Dongre saree is another example of why less often feels more. Instead of layering statement upon statement, every styling choice; from the monochromatic blouse to the jasmine-adorned bun, allowed the intricate mirror work to remain exactly where it belonged: at the centre of attention. In a season filled with trends, this look proves that exceptional craftsmanship will always outshine excess.

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Mirrorwork trend: FAQs Is mirror work still in trend in 2026? Yes. Mirror work is one of the biggest ethnic wear trends of 2026, with designers using it on sarees, lehengas, kurta sets and fusion outfits in more refined, contemporary ways.

Can mirror work sarees be worn for daytime functions? Absolutely. Mirror work reflects natural light beautifully, making these sarees ideal for haldi ceremonies, mehendi functions, festive brunches and daytime weddings.

Which blouse works best with a mirror work saree? A monochrome blouse in the same colour as the saree creates a polished look. Sleeveless, boat-neck or sweetheart necklines let the intricate embroidery remain the highlight.

What jewellery goes best with a mirror work saree? Kundan, polki or gold-toned jewellery pairs beautifully with mirror work. Since the saree already reflects light, it's best to avoid overly heavy or colourful accessories.

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