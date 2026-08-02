Madras check is ruling everyone's wardrobe right now: Here's how to wear the trend

Move over florals and stripes, there's a new print quietly taking over wardrobes, and it's rooted in Indian heritage. Madras checks, once associated with classic shirts and traditional lungis, are having a major fashion moment in 2026. From oversized shirts and breezy dresses to co-ord sets and relaxed trousers, the colourful checked pattern has found a fresh, contemporary identity that feels equal parts nostalgic and effortlessly cool.

Madras check is ruling everyone's wardrobe: Here's how to wear the trend (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Loved for their vibrant colours, lightweight appeal and handcrafted charm, Madras checks are the perfect answer to monsoon dressing. They add visual interest without feeling loud and bring a playful, kitschy vibe that's impossible to ignore.

What exactly is Madras Check?

Originating from Chennai (formerly Madras), Madras checks are a distinctive checked pattern traditionally woven using lightweight cotton. Known for their bright colours and breathable texture, these fabrics have long been a staple in Indian wardrobes before finding popularity across global fashion.

Today, designers are reimagining the print across shirts, dresses, skirts, trousers and accessories, giving this heritage textile a distinctly modern twist.

Why everyone is wearing them

Fashion's biggest trend right now is authenticity. Instead of overly polished prints, people are gravitating towards textiles with history and personality. Madras checks tick every box.

They're colourful without being overwhelming, timeless without feeling boring, and work equally well for casual weekends, vacations and everyday dressing.

The trend also taps into the growing appreciation for Indian textiles and slow fashion, making heritage fabrics feel relevant for a younger generation.

How to style Madras Check:



Pair a checked shirt with denim

The easiest way to wear the trend is with an oversized Madras check shirt. Wear it over a white tank top with relaxed jeans and sneakers for an effortlessly cool everyday outfit.

Try a matching co-ord

Checked co-ords instantly make a statement while taking the guesswork out of styling. Keep accessories minimal and let the print become the hero.

Mix it with white

White balances the colourful checks beautifully. Think checked skirts with crisp white shirts or checked trousers with a simple white tee.

Add it through accessories

Not ready for head-to-toe checks? Start small with scarves, tote bags, bucket hats or even footwear featuring the iconic print.

Layer with linen

Madras checks pair beautifully with linen jackets, cotton shirts and woven accessories, creating an easy summer-meets-monsoon aesthetic.

The best colours to choose

Traditional combinations like red, green, yellow and blue remain timeless, but softer pastel versions are equally stylish if you prefer understated dressing. Earthy browns, sage greens and muted pinks also make the print feel more contemporary.

Why it's perfect for monsoon

Since Madras fabrics are traditionally woven using lightweight cotton, they're naturally breathable and comfortable during humid weather. The colourful checks also hide minor creases better than solid colours, making them ideal for everyday wear.

Madras Check must-haves:

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Madras Check: FAQs What are Madras checks? Madras checks are colourful checked cotton fabrics that originated in Chennai (formerly Madras) and are known for their lightweight weave and vibrant colour combinations.

Is Madras check fabric suitable for monsoon? Absolutely. Lightweight cotton Madras fabrics are breathable, comfortable and ideal for humid weather.

How do you style Madras checks without looking too busy? Balance the colourful print with neutral basics like white shirts, denim, linen separates or minimal accessories.

Are Madras checks in fashion right now? Yes. Madras checks are one of the biggest heritage-inspired trends of 2026, appearing across shirts, dresses, co-ords, skirts and accessories.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.