Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sonali Bendre serve chic glamour at Chunky Panday's star-studded birthday bash: All pics

Actor Chunky Panday celebrated his 60th birthday by hosting a grand party at his residence in Mumbai. Many celebs attended the bash, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Zayed Khan and his wife, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and more celebrities. Paparazzi clicked all the stars arriving at the star-studded occasion dressed in chic ensembles. However, Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sonali Bendre's glamorous fits for the night won us over. Keep scrolling to see what attires the three divas chose for the occasion.

Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sonali Bendre turn heads in glam looks

Maheep Kapoor of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame attended Chunky Panday's birthday bash with Sanjay Kapoor. The couple coordinated their ensembles for the occasion as they chose monochrome fits. Maheep came dressed in an Alexander Wag crop top and shorts set, teamed with a black bralette. While the blouse features a plunging neckline with a crossover design, wide collars, full-length sleeves and a cropped hem, the shorts feature a broad black-coloured band and pleats on the front. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas wins the crowd at Global Citizen with a cute kiss and quirky style: All pics inside)

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor at the 60th birthday bash of Chunky Panday (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Maheep styled the monochrome look with blue peep-toe kitten heels, a shimmering embellished Prada top handle bag, bracelets, diamond rings, chain-link silver choker, and hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose open tresses, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Sonali Bendre arrived at Chunky Panday's birthday bash in a sunshine-yellow dress featuring a V-neckline, a faux wrapover silhouette, quarter-length sleeves, frill details on the trims, and a figure-skimming fit. She accessorised the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, a beige shoulder bag, matching strappy heels, a metallic watch, and a statement ring.

Sonali Bendre at the 60th birthday bash of Chunky Panday (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, side-parted open locks, berry-toned lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded it off.

Neha Dhupia embraced her signature effortless and elegant style for Chunky Panday's birthday bash in a mustard midi dress. The sleeveless ensemble features a sheer overlay, cut-out details on the trims, a plunging neckline, side slits, and a flowy silhouette.

Neha Dhupia at the 60th birthday bash of Chunky Panday (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Neha teamed the dress with an embellished silver box clutch, black pointed stilettos, and statement rings. A centre-parted open hairdo, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.