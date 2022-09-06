Neha Dhupia's jaw-dropping look in thigh-slit dress and jacket makes Soha Ali Khan say 'Uff': All pics inside

Actor Neha Dhupia is always one step ahead when it comes to her fashion game. The star never shies away from experimenting with various silhouettes and is known for embracing quirky fashion statements with her breathtaking elegance. Her wardrobe has a wide collection of voguish styles, from elaborate designer traditional fits to red-carpet-ready gowns and summer dresses fit for beach vacations. Even Neha's latest photoshoot in a baby pink thigh-slit dress and printed jacket impressed her followers, including good friend Soha Ali Khan. It is one of her most glamorous looks and will leave you stunned.

Neha Dhupia serves a jaw-dropping look in new pics

On Monday, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to drop several pictures of herself dressed in a baby pink silk satin ensemble. It is from the shelves of designers Abirr and Nanki's clothing label Limerick. It screams party vibes and could be a standout piece for your collection. The mother-of-two posted the images with the caption, "And my newfound love for pink continues." Check out the post below. (Also Read: Neha Dhupia does yoga with her son in adorable yoga session, Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor react: See pics here)

Neha Dhupia's silk satin blush pink dress comes in a faux wraparound silhouette with a cinched detail on the front. It also features a halter neck strap with a plunging V neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front baring her legs, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi-length hemline.

Neha Dhupia in a thigh-high slit midi dress and trench coat. (Instagram)

Neha teamed the dress with a trench jacket in a pastel green shade and adorned it with a pretty floral pattern in green, blue and pink colours. Its open front, contrasting pink lining, bell sleeves, and tailored fitting added a glamorous touch to her entire look.

Neha accessorised the pink midi dress and trench coat with statement rings adorned in multi-hued gemstones and nude pink embellished stilettos from Maison Valentino. A centre-parted open hairdo, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Neha Dhupia styles the ensemble with minimal accessories and glam picks. (Instagram)

Neha's post garnered several likes and comments from her fans and followers. Soha Ali Khan complimented her, "Uff love this look." Gul Panag commented, "You look stunning." Saba Ali Khan remarked, "Perfect. Pink lady. And prettiest Mum."

What do you think of Neha Dhupia's outfit?