Neha Dhupia's aww-worthy yoga session with daughter Mehr wins internet, don't miss their goofy moment: See pics

After an adorable yoga session with her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, Neha Dhupia was joined by her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi for an early-morning session today, and it will definitely make you go aww. The star is an avid yoga enthusiast and often posts snippets from her workout routine on social media. Neha's latest post that got love from netizens shows her doing various yoga asanas with Mehr. However, it is the last picture that takes the cake for us. Scroll ahead to see all the heartwarming photos.

On Monday, Neha shared pictures from her early morning yoga session with Mehr on Instagram. She captioned the post, "My Monday motivation...picture 4 is the ultimate yoga truth. @mehrdhupiabedi." The first and third picture shows Neha and Mehr doing the Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Svanasana. The mother-daughter duo did Hasta Uttanasana or Raised Arms pose in the second picture. The last photo shows Mehr sitting on Neha's back, as the star did the Table Pose or Bharmanasana. (Also Read: Neha Dhupia does yoga with her son in adorable yoga session, Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor react: See pics here)

After Neha posted the photos, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Saba Ali Khan commented, "Sweetheart Mehr n Mama." Several other netizens dropped hearts and clap emoticons.

The three yoga poses that Neha did during her early morning session pack several benefits for the body, and we have listed a few of them below.

Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Svanasana Benefits:

Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Svanasana stretches the lower body, including the hamstrings, calves, and ankles. It also strengthens the upper body, stimulates blood flow, improves posture and fine-tunes the foot muscles.

Hasta Uttanasana or Raised Arms Pose Benefits:

Hasta Uttanasana or Raised Arms Pose stretches the abdomen muscles, strengthens the shoulders, opens the chest, helps increase the range of motion in the shoulder joint and spine, stretches the spine, and tones the arms.

Table Pose or Bharmanasana Benefits:

Table Pose or Bharmanasana strengthens the wrists, arms and shoulders, stretches the spine, tones the back muscles, expands the chest and improves lung capacity.