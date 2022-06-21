Neha Dhupia and her dad celebrate International Yoga Day 2022 by acing yoga's headstand in new post: See pics inside

Many Bollywood celebrities are marking the International Yoga Day today, June 21, by sharing snippets of them practising yoga exercises in unique ways. Actor Neha Dhupia, known for being an avid yoga practitioner, is also one of them. However, Neha had a special partner to accompany her for today's yoga routine. The star's father joined her in doing the intense Headstand or Shirshasana. The star shared pictures of herself and her father doing the yoga asana at home. It will pump you up to take out your yoga mat and get fit.

On Tuesday, Neha posted two pictures on her Instagram page featuring her and her father, Pradip Dhupia. The father-daughter duo practised yoga's Shirshasana or Headstand in the post. "I get it from my father...his daily practice and me practising every day...#shirshasana...thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan...#internationalyogaday," Neha captioned the post. (Also Read: Neha Dhupia does yoga with her son in adorable yoga session, Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor react: See pics here)

While the first picture showed Neha's father doing the Headstand, Neha nailed the asana in the second photo dressed in a black tank top and workout tights.

How To Do Shirshasana or Headstand?

Shirshasana or Headstand is called the king of all asanas. To do the pose, sit in Vajrasana, and bend forward with folded forearms resting on the ground with interlocked fingers. Then, form a triangle with the head and the hands on the floor. Place the crown of the head between the interlocked fingers. Slowly, balance the head on the fingers, lift the knees off the floor and straighten them, and walk the feet towards the torso. Lift yourself off the floor by bending your knees. Then, slowly straighten the hips so the thighs are perpendicular to the floor and straighten yourself until the entire body is vertical. Hold the position for a few seconds. While coming back, slowly return to the ground and sit in Child Pose to rest for a few seconds.

Shirshasana or Headstand Benefits:

Shirshasana or Headstand relieves stress, increases focus, improves blood flow to the eyes, head and scalp, strengthens shoulders and arms, and improves digestion. Practising the pose also strengthens the core and deepens and calms the breath.

Note: Don't practice the asana without the guidance of a trained professional.