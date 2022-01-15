Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi nail best baraati looks for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding in throwback pics

Actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi's baraati looks are ones to get inspired from. Don't believe us? Well, take a look at the star's latest post on Instagram, and you will know what we mean. Neha took to the photo and video sharing app to share throwback pictures of herself and Angad dressed in traditional ensembles for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and it should be in your bookmarks list.

Neha posted two photo series - one featuring her and Angad enjoying the wedding festivities, and the other features the star showing off her Mehendi. The pictures also featured filmmaker Kabir Khan and Neha's Bircher muesli breakfast.

Neha captioned the first post, "#throwback...#baraatis be like...for the love of #Vicky and #katrina." And for the other, she wrote, "#throwback...to my favourites...band baaja and Bircher muesli...#ootd."

Neha Dhupia slipped into an embroidered anarkali suit by designer Rohit Bal for the wedding festivities. Her baraati look features an off-white anarkali kurta featuring dual-toned gold and red prints in different patterns, open Mandarin collar, and long sleeves adorned with matching gold and red prints.

Neha wore the ensemble with matching off-white pants and a white zari dupatta featuring floral embroidery in red and gold hues. She styled the look with minimal yet striking accessories, including ornate gold jhumkis, a metallic gold wallet and tinted sunglasses.

A centre-parted sleek bun adorned with white flower gajra and gold hair accessories, glowing skin, red lip shade, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam picks for Neha.

On the other hand, Angad complemented Neha in a sage green kurta set. The kurta features an open embroidered Mandarin collar, folded long sleeves, an asymmetric hem and a flowy silhouette. He teamed it with matching dhoti pants, brown Kolhapuri sandals, a trendy watch and sunglasses.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. They got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan last month. Apart from Neha, Angad and Kabir Khan, Sharvari Wagh also attended the festivities.