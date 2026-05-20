Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara poses with model Bhavitha Mandava: 'Ultimate Chanel girl and one of my biggest heroes'

In a heartwarming intersection of Tollywood royalty and global high fashion, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram on May 20 to share a special moment with trailblazing Indian model Bhavitha Mandava. Also read | Internet 'feels bad' for Indian model Bhavitha Mandava as Chanel makes her wear ‘jeans’ for Met Gala debut

‘What I loved most was your warmth, intelligence’

Sitara Ghattamaneni expressed admiration for Bhavitha Mandava, celebrating her success as Chanel's first Indian house ambassador. (Instagram/ Sitara Ghattamaneni)

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Sitara couldn't contain her excitement after meeting the woman she calls one of her 'biggest heroes'. Posting two happy photos with the model, Sitara’s caption was a glowing tribute to Bhavitha’s impact. Sitara's post comes at a time when Bhavitha’s name is on everyone’s lips in the fashion industry, following her historic — and highly debated — appearance at the Met Gala 2026.

Sitara wrote, “Delighted to meet Bhavitha Mandava, the ultimate Chanel girl and honestly one of my biggest heroes. Talking to you about fashion, life, dreams, and everything in between was so inspiring. Beyond all the glamour and global success, what I loved most was your warmth, intelligence and kindness.”

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{{^usCountry}} Why has Bhavitha been in news? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why has Bhavitha been in news? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sitara’s choice to call Bhavitha a 'hero' is particularly significant given the recent global discourse surrounding Bhavitha’s Met Gala debut. As the first-ever Indian house ambassador for Chanel, Bhavitha arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in what appeared to look like a casual top and blue jeans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sitara’s choice to call Bhavitha a 'hero' is particularly significant given the recent global discourse surrounding Bhavitha’s Met Gala debut. As the first-ever Indian house ambassador for Chanel, Bhavitha arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in what appeared to look like a casual top and blue jeans. {{/usCountry}}

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While the internet initially erupted in a 'denim debate' — with some critics accusing Chanel of underdressing their first Indian ambassador — the truth behind the look revealed a masterclass in craftsmanship. The 'jeans' were actually silk muslin, meticulously printed in trompe-l'œil to resemble denim.

Chanel shared that the ensemble required over 250 hours of handiwork by their ateliers and that the look was a haute couture reinterpretation of the outfit Bhavitha wore when she was first discovered on a New York subway platform, symbolising her meteoric rise from student to supermodel.

Redefining beauty for a new generation

By calling Bhavitha the 'epitome of Indian beauty and grace', Sitara seemed to be aligning herself with a new era of fashion that values authenticity and storytelling over mere spectacle. For Sitara — who as a star kid is frequently in the spotlight herself — Bhavitha represents a blueprint for success: a Hyderabad-born girl who moved to New York for her master’s at NYU and ended up opening a fashion show for Chanel.

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"It’s time for you to go even bigger!" Sitara added in her post's caption, signalling that for both the star kid and the Chanel muse, the journey of redefining Indian representation on the global stage is only just beginning.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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