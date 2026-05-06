Chanel breaks silence on Indian model Bhavitha Mandava's top and ‘denim’ look at Met Gala that took ‘250 hours to make’

At first glance, Bhavitha, the first Indian model to open a Chanel runway show and also the first Indian face to be named a ‘global house ambassador’ for Chanel, appeared to have walked off a New York street and onto the Met Gala carpet. Her ensemble consisted of a beige muslin half-zip sweater layered over a crisp white top, muslin printed pants featuring a meticulous blue 'denim effect', signature Chanel two-tone heels and minimal diamond studs.

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava, the history-making Chanel brand ambassador, made her Met Gala debut in a look that immediately divided the internet . As critics on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram blamed the French luxury house for 'under-dressing' their first Indian ambassador, Chanel has explained the deep-rooted sentiment behind the 'denim' look. Also read | Indian model Bhavitha Mandava gets honest about her casual blue jeans look at Met Gala 2026

While it looked like high-street streetwear, Chanel clarified that the model's outfit was a haute couture reinterpretation of the look Bhavitha wore to open the Métiers d’art show in New York in December 2025. The 'jeans' were actually engineered from silk and muslin, requiring '250 hours' of handwork to mimic denim's texture.

Chanel shared an official statement with HT Lifestyle regarding the styling choice: “Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel ambassador, wore at the Met Gala a beige muslin half zip sweater over a white muslin top and muslin printed pants with a blue denim effect. This look is a Haute Couture reinterpretation of the outfit she wore to open the Métiers d’art show in New York last December, marking her return to the city where she was first discovered. 250 hours were required in the making of this look.”