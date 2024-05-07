Met Gala 2024: Did you know selfies, smoking and garlic are strictly banned at the annual ball?

The Met Gala, also known as the biggest night of fashion, is back with a bang. Like every other year, some of our favourite and most fashionable celebrities put their most stylish foot forward to slay on the red carpet once again. But dressing according to the theme is not the only thing they have to keep in mind when attending the annual ball. Here’s a list of strict no-nos that, if not adhered to, could cost a star their invite Kylie Jenner's epic bathroom selfie from Met Gala 2017

No smoking

It is believed that smoking is disrespectful to the artwork, which is why no smoking is one of the biggest rules of the starry affair. However, Bella Hadid did break this rule along with Marc Jacobs, Dakota Johnson and a few others in 2017 when they smoked cigarettes in the bathroom. This left the health department fuming with anger

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bella Hadid and others smoking in the Met Gala bathroom

No touching the art

Celebrity guests are welcome to view and admire the art, but only from a distance. Touching the artwork is strictly forbidden and, much like smoking, it can get an individual banned from the event

No onion, garlic or chives

Every year a delicious feast is served at the gala. However, no matter what is on the menu, three items are strictly prohibited— onion, garlic and chives. This is because these food items cause bad breath. Parsley is also avoided as it can get stuck in the teeth whereas bruschetta is not served because it could stain couture

No selfies

This is a rule that was broken in 2017 by Kylie Jenner, who posted a group mirror selfie from the washroom. Well, it was an epic selfie that featured the reality show star, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner along with Paris Jackson, Diddy, A$AP Rocky and Brie Larson. This rule is clearly not taken seriously by many

Kylie Jenner with Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner, A$AP Rocky and others

No phones

The entire point of this social gathering is for celebrities to meet new people and engage in riveting conversations. Now that won’t be possible if the stars are glued to their phones

Which of these rules would you end up breaking if you were invited to the Met Gala?