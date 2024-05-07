Met Gala 2024: Did you know selfies, smoking and garlic are strictly banned at the annual ball?
Breaking these Met Gala rules could cost a celebrity guest their invite for the future
The Met Gala, also known as the biggest night of fashion, is back with a bang. Like every other year, some of our favourite and most fashionable celebrities put their most stylish foot forward to slay on the red carpet once again. But dressing according to the theme is not the only thing they have to keep in mind when attending the annual ball. Here’s a list of strict no-nos that, if not adhered to, could cost a star their invite
No smoking
It is believed that smoking is disrespectful to the artwork, which is why no smoking is one of the biggest rules of the starry affair. However, Bella Hadid did break this rule along with Marc Jacobs, Dakota Johnson and a few others in 2017 when they smoked cigarettes in the bathroom. This left the health department fuming with anger
No touching the art
Celebrity guests are welcome to view and admire the art, but only from a distance. Touching the artwork is strictly forbidden and, much like smoking, it can get an individual banned from the event
No onion, garlic or chives
Every year a delicious feast is served at the gala. However, no matter what is on the menu, three items are strictly prohibited— onion, garlic and chives. This is because these food items cause bad breath. Parsley is also avoided as it can get stuck in the teeth whereas bruschetta is not served because it could stain couture
No selfies
This is a rule that was broken in 2017 by Kylie Jenner, who posted a group mirror selfie from the washroom. Well, it was an epic selfie that featured the reality show star, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner along with Paris Jackson, Diddy, A$AP Rocky and Brie Larson. This rule is clearly not taken seriously by many
No phones
The entire point of this social gathering is for celebrities to meet new people and engage in riveting conversations. Now that won’t be possible if the stars are glued to their phones
Which of these rules would you end up breaking if you were invited to the Met Gala?