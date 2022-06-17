Contouring can be hard and if you have tried to the use the famous 3 hack, and failed, we feel you. Getting that bronzy yet snatched look takes a lot of practice to perfect. But don’t despair, the online beauty world is always trying out new hacks and shortcuts to help all the novices get the same look without breaking a sweat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This contour hack went viral on social media with many beauty gurus recreating it.

#Makeuphack for the perfect contour

To get a crisp contour that also gives the appearance of a Botox lift, take a long piece of tape & apply it across your face - from one ear to the other ear, passing through your mouth. Ensure that the tape is even & sitting directly opposite each other while applying it. If not, you will get a crooked end result. Now apply a cream contour on the hollows of your cheeks. You can get as messy as possible but ensure you don’t apply any under the tape. Remove the tape after you have added the contour & begin blending in the upwards direction. Soften the line that formed where the tape was placed with your brush. You can add your blush, highlight & powder as usual & complete your makeup routine as usual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#Makeuphack for the perfect contour

Pro tip: Before applying the tape to your face, place it on the back of your hand to remove any extra glue as you don’t want it pulling on your face.

Instead of placing one long piece of tape across your face, & your mouth, you can also use two smaller pieces of tape. This will also help you place it easily & you won’t have to deal with tape in your mouth or an unwieldy tape piece.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}