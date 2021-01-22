Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to 5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot

Since the lockdown began in March 2020 and we all started staying inside our homes, comfy clothes became our best friend. Loungewear suddenly became a necessity, but it was celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora who showed us that comfy clothing can also look fabulous. They were the ones who made kaftans a wardrobe must-have and now Malaika is showing us how to make a comfy maxi dress look photoshoot worthy.

The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared some stories of herself wearing a stunning green maxi dress while lounging in her balcony. The gathered tiered dress had a round neck and bright blue corded straps. The green dress was adorned with a quirky print that was inspired by an Indian stamp. Malaika opted to go sans-makeup for the day and looked absolutely radiant. She left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair down.

Malaika Arora in her maxi dress (Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora in her maxi dress (Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)

The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl also opted to get clicked without any accessories, letting the dress make the statement and we totally agree with the decision. If you also want to add this dress to your wardrobe, let us tell you a little more about it. It is by the homegrown brand Dandelion and is worth ₹4,950.

Malaika Arora's dress is worth ₹4,950 (dandeliondreams.co)

Malaika recently returned from her vacation in Goa. The actor rang in her New Year 2021 with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family including sister, Amrita Arora. Check out some of the stunning images from her dreamy holiday:

Malaika Arora is truly the queen of loungewear. The actor has decoded the perfect way to nail a look that is comfy enough to lounge around all day in and, at the same time, appropriately chic in order to go out for brunch with your friends. We are taking notes from her look book, are you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter