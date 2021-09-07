Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora's breezy kaftan dress will transform your date-night wardrobe, see pics
fashion

Malaika Arora's breezy kaftan dress will transform your date-night wardrobe, see pics

Malaika Arora dazzles in a breezy kaftan dress for a lunch date and night-out with her friends in Mumbai. Her gold printed ensemble will easily transform your date-night wardrobe.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Malaika Arora's breezy kaftan dress will transform your date-night wardrobe, see pics(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora had an eventful Monday as she enjoyed a lavish lunch, followed by a dinner date with her friends in Mumbai. And she did so while looking fabulous in a breezy kaftan dress that could easily transform your summer wardrobe and must be on your bookmark list.

Malaika took to Instagram to share several pictures and a video of herself enjoying lunch with her sister Amrita Arora and friends Mallika Bhatt and Sarvesh Shashi. Later, the same evening she was snapped by the paparazzi outside a restaurant.

Malaika wore a printed kaftan dress for both occasions and gave us a perfect look that can seamlessly transform from cosy lunch date ensemble to glamorous night-out dress. The pictures of the actor in the outfit have been doing rounds on the internet and giving us sartorial goals. Take a look:

Malaika Arora enjoys lunch date with her sister and friends.  (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika chose an ivory coloured kaftan dress by one of her favourite designers Vipul Shah Bags. The dress featured a breezy silhouette and tassel-adorned ribbon tie detail on the neckline. The sheer material of her ensemble was replete with gold embroidery in a rose pattern.

Malaika accessorised her ensemble with matching ivory embroidered large wallet bag. She also wore stacked gold bracelets and strappy gold sandals with the attire. With open locks, minimal make-up, and nude lip shade, Malaika completed her glam for an effortless look.

Malaika Arora on a dinner date in Mumbai.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kaftans have been a celebrity favourite for quite some time now, and for a good reason too; it is a perfect look for lounging at home and for going out with your friends.

The kaftan was introduced to mainstream focus after Kareena Kapoor Khan announced the ensemble as her quarantine look at the beginning of the pandemic. After which celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora, and several others followed suit.

